Mozart Festival plans fundraising day Jan. 27

The Vermont Mozart Festival plans a marathon Saturday later this month with two big fundraising events on Jan. 27.

The daytime event is the VT Mozart Madness basketball tournament for high school and adult players at 2 p.m. at South Burlington High School.

That evening at 7 p.m., the Vermont Mozart Chamber Players present a Mozart Birthday Bash concert at Vermont Commons School in South Burlington.

For the 3-on-3 basketball tournament, each team will receive t-shirts, a raffle drawing entry and tickets to the evening concert. Top prize is $500. Teams can sign up now at vermontmozartfestival.org. Entry fee is $60 per team. Registration deadline is Jan. 25.

For the concert, tickets are $15, kids free.

Tournament registration and concert ticket information are online at vermontmozartfestival.org.

Vermont Mozart Festival is a nonprofit organization that supports young professional musicians and celebrates the music of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart through year-round concert events.