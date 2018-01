Local favorite Myra Flynn returns to the Shelburne Vineyard stage Jan. 19 with her musical partners Paul Boffa and Dave Grippo and a new album called “Never Mind the Mourning.”

Locally-made food will be available from Pierogis by Luisa along with sips of the special Flynn wine the artist helped create.

Admission is $10. Doors at 6 p.m.; music 6:30-10. Tickets are available online at picatic.com/event15149170557311.

​Information shelburnevineyard.com or Shelburne Vineyard on Facebook.