Parks & Rec News

Office hours The Recreation Office will be closed Monday, Jan. 15 for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. We wish everyone a healthy and peaceful New Year!

Tai Chi for Health and Wellness Free. Jan. 29 through Mar. 14. Join Instructor Chris Curtis to learn a fun and relaxing, joint-safe activity shown to make an impact on your daily life. It can be done standing or sitting by just about anyone. Based on Dr. Paul Lam’s Tai Chi for Arthritis program, and recommended by the Arthritis Foundation, this program is proven to improve flexibility, reduce stiffness and keep joints mobile. It can also improve concentration, memory, balance, strength, blood pressure and energy levels. Studies show that participation in tai chi can reduce recurrent falls by 70 percent. Meets on Mondays and Wednesdays. Beginner Level 1: 9-10 a.m. Level 2 Sun 73: 10:15-11:15 a.m. Pre-Registration required.

Me & My Guy Dance Tickets are now on sale This fun event is for girls in K-5th grades and their special adult guy (dad, uncle, grandfather, etc.) held on Feb. 16 , 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. in the Shelburne Town Gymnasium. Tickets: $20 per couple, $5 per additional person. Cash or checks only. Music, fun, photo booth, treats.

Free Senior Walking Program Stay active and healthy during the icy and cold winter months by walking in a safe and warm environment in the Town Center gym. Please bring clean, dry soft-soled shoes to wear in the gym. No registration is required. Shelburne residents only. This runs Monday through Friday from 9-11 a.m. Schedule is subject to change. Call 985-9551 for updates or check calendar on gymnasium door.

Find these and all programs in the Fall/Winter Program Brochure or online at shelburnevt.org.