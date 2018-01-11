Pierson Library News

Note: The library phone number is 985-5124 for more information and to register for programs.

Library closed Monday, Jan. 15 The library will be closed on Martin Luther King, Jr.’s birthday. Stock up on the books, movies and audiobooks you might want for the long weekend before we close on Saturday at 3 p.m.

Today’s afternoon movie Younger patrons are invited to join us today at 3:15 p.m. for “Lego Batman” (PG); Jan. 18 is “Cars 3” (G); “Beauty and the Beast” (PG) on Jan. 25. Bring a friend for popcorn and the movie.

Upcycle Fridays On Friday at 1:30 p.m. we will show you how to easily upcycle cardboard and magazine photos to create a decorative letter suitable for hanging your wall or for your children or grandchildren. On Jan. 19, we will be painting a wooden bracelet and on Jan. 26 we will try our hand a yarn wall art. Call ahead to register.

Magic the Gathering Club Players ages 11 and up are invited on Tuesday, Jan. 16 at 3:30 p.m. to bring their Magic Decks for an afternoon of gaming with friends. Snacks provided.

Book clubs

• The Tuesday night book club meets Jan. 16 at 6:30 p.m. to discuss “We Never Asked for Wings,” a contemporary novel by Vanessa Diffenbaugh.

• The Wednesday morning club meets Jan. 17 at 10 a.m. to discuss “The Birth of Venus,” an historical novel set during the Renaissance by Sarah Dunant.

Copies are available at the front desk. The clubs welcome new members.

1-on-1 Genealogy Help with John Kelley Volunteer John Kelley meets individually with people to help with their genealogical research. Please call the library for an appointment for any Wednesday afternoon in January between 1 and 4 p.m.

Musical story time Our very youngest patrons and their parents or caregivers are invited on Thursday mornings at 10:30 to join Inger Dybest to sing along and listen to stories.

Beanie Book Club Younger folks, ages 4-10, are invited Jan. 19 at 3:30 p.m. for an afternoon of Beanie Book themed crafts, snacks and games with fellow Beanie Book aficionados. Children under 11 must be accompanied by a sibling 14 or older or an adult. Call to register.

Knitting 4 Peace Bring your knitting or crocheting to the library on Saturday, Jan. 20 at 1 p.m. and join others who are creating items desperately needed around the world. Some yarn, patterns, and directions will be provided, but please bring your own knitting needles or crochet hook.

Maker Club Young techies and tinkerers are invited to meet at the library on Saturday, Jan. 20 at 10:30 a.m. to learn new skills from programming to soldering. Please call to register in advance.

Family Game Club Drop by the historic Town Hall on Saturday, Jan. 20 at 1:30 p.m. for a cozy afternoon playing board games. Try new games from around the world for all ages and abilities.