Redhawk Recap

BOYS BASKETBALL

The Champlain Valley Union High School boys basketball team went down to the wire with visiting South Burlington on Monday night, with the Redhawks emerging with a 58-54 win.

Graham Walker had 14 points to lead the way for the Redhawks (4-2), who led by two with under 30 seconds to play and managed to hold off the Wolves for the win.

Ethan Harvey had 13 points for CVU, while Bennett Cheer chipped in with nine.

Ethan Klesch had 13 points for South Burlington, who move to 3-1.

It was the second win in a rown for the Redhawks, who topped Colchester 55-33 last Tuesday.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

CVU 47, Burlington 36: The girls basketball team outscored visiting Burlington 29-19 in the second half to pull away for a win last Wednesday.

Lindsey Albertelli had 12 points and nine rebounds for the Redhawks, who are now 6-0. Shannon Loiseau had eight points, six assists and six rebounds, while Mekkena Boyd added eight points.

BOYS HOCKEY

Spaulding 4, CVU 1: Jennings Lobel scored the only goal of the game for the CVU boys hockey team as they fell to undefeated Spaulding last Wednesday.

Nick Lyman had an assist for the Redhawks, who fall to 3-4. Jake Kindestin made 30 saves in goal.

Tyler Murray had two goals to pace the 4-0 Crimson Tide, while Matt Aubut stopped 11 shots to earn the win.

GYMNASTICS

The CVU gymnastics team is riding high two meets into the season. The Redhawks came out on top in both meets, including handing twelve-time defending champ Essex its first loss since 2010.

In the first meet of the season, CVU topped the Hornets 133.55 to 128.7. The Redhawks were led by Tali Giubardo, who finished first in the vault, beam and all-around competition. Lauryn Bombardier followed with a win on the floor exercise and a third place finish in the all-around.

CVU followed up its opening night triumph with a win over Montpelier and Harwood on Dec. 29. CVU finished first with a score of 135.05, Montpelier was second (114.4) and Harwood third (108.65.).

NORDIC SKIING

Emma Strack was the top finisher in the girls classic race at Stowe on Monday as the CVU Nordic ski team took on a group of local skiers.

Strack’s first place finish helped the CVU girls team to third place, with Geneva Cote (ninth place) also finishing in the top 10 for the Redhawks. Mount Mansfield took first place in the team competition with 19 points, while U-32 followed in second (39 points) and CVU rounded out the top three with 48 points.

In the boys race, Skyler Heininger was the top finisher for CVU coming in 25th place. Matthew Silverman was 30th and the next top finisher for the Redhawks, who finished in sixth in the team competition. Mount Mansfield (24 points) and U-32 (26 points) were the top two teams.