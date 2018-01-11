Severe weather prompts call for blood donations

January is National Blood Donor Month and the American Red Cross has an urgent need for blood and platelet donors of all blood types.

Severe winter weather recently led to many cancellations for regular donations and blood drives. That, combined with seasonal illnesses and holiday schedules, has resulted in the local Red Cross receiving approximately 28,000 fewer donations than needed, according to a news release from the organization.

Eligible donors can find a blood or platelet donation opportunity and schedule an appointment to donate by using the blood donor app found on the Red Cross website, redcrossblood.org or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). Appointments help make the donation process go quickly.

A number of blood drives are scheduled in Chittenden County in January. A full list is on the Red Cross website. Nearby drives are scheduled for Hinesburg on Jan. 11 at St. Jude’s Parish Hall and Jan. 18 at NRG Systems; also South Burlington on Jan. 13 at University Mall and Jan. 23 at St. John Vianney Parish Hall.