New complaint prompts special Ethics Committee meeting

The Shelburne Ethics Committee scheduled a special meeting for this week after a new ethics complaint was filed last Thursday.

The committee, which usually meets on the fourth Wednesday of the month, issued an agenda for a special meeting scheduled for Wednesday evening after the Shelburne News went to press.

On the agenda was an item to go into closed session to conduct a preliminary investigation of a complaint filed on Jan. 11. The details of the complaint are not publicly available prior to a committee meeting.

The committee reviews complaints in secret and only reveals details if the group decides the complaint has merit to be reviewed in a public hearing. If so, the complaint would be released to reveal who filed it and against whom it was made. If the committee determines it does not have merit, the complaint is not released publicly.

Also on the agenda for this meeting is discussion of the committee’s budget request to the selectboard, which is in the process of finalizing the 2018-19 municipal budget that voters will consider on Town Meeting Day, March 6.

Another item for the ethics panel Wednesday was to consider its written decision regarding a complaint it reviewed in December but decided it did not merit a hearing or public disclosure.

The Shelburne News may update this report online at ShelburneNews.com.