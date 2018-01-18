Parks & Rec News

Tai Chi for Health & Wellness

From Jan. 29 to Mar. 14, join instructor Chris Curtis to learn a fun and relaxing, joint-safe activity shown to make an impact on your daily life. Based on Dr. Paul Lam’s Tai Chi for Arthritis program, and recommended by the Arthritis Foundation, tai chi improves flexibility, reduces stiffness and keeps joints mobile. It can also improve concentration, memory, balance, strength, blood pressure and energy levels. This class meets twice a week, Mondays and Wednesdays. Beginner Level 1 at 9-10 a.m.; Sun 73 (Level 2): 10:15-11:15 a.m. Pre-registration is required.

Free Senior Walking Program

Stay active and healthy during the icy, cold winter months by walking in a safe and warm environment in the Town Center Gym. Bring clean, dry soft-soled shoes to change into before entering the gym. No registration required. Shelburne residents only. This runs Monday-Friday 9-11 a.m., however the schedule is subject to change. Call 985-9551 for details and an updated schedule, or check the calendar on the gymnasium door.

Find out about all of our programs and events at shelburnevt.org.