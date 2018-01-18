Pierson Library News

Today: Afternoon Movie Our younger patrons are invited to join us on Thursdays at 3:15 p.m. The movie today is the G-rated “Cars 3,” and on Jan. 25, it’s “Beauty and the Beast” (PG).

Upcycle Fridays Join us Friday at 1:30 p.m. to paint a wooden bracelet and on Jan. 26 at 1:30 p.m. when we will try our hand at yarn wall art. Call to register.

Beanie Boo Club Younger folks, ages 4-10, are invited to join us Friday at 3:30 p.m. for an afternoon of Beanie Book-themed crafts, snacks and games with fellow Beanie Book aficionados. Call ahead to register. Children under 11 must be accompanied by an adult or sibling 14 or older.

Knitting 4 Peace Bring your knitting or crocheting to the library on Saturday at 1 p.m. to join others who are creating items desperately needed around the world. Some yarn, patterns, and directions will be provided, but please bring your own knitting needles or crochet hook.

Maker Club Young techies and tinkerers are invited to meet at the library on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. to learn new skills from programming to soldering. Please register in advance.

Family Game Club Drop by the historic Town Hall on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. for a cozy afternoon playing board games with friends and neighbors. Try out new games from around the world for all ages and abilities.

Story Time with Patrice Join Patrice on Mondays at 10:30 a.m. as she reads aloud stories that our youngest patrons will enjoy.

1-on-1 Genealogy Help with John Kelley Library volunteer John Kelley meets individually with people already familiar with genealogy to share sources and tips to assist their research. Call for an appointment for any Wednesday afternoon in January between 1 and 4 p.m.

Musical Storytime Our youngest patrons and their caregivers are invited to join Inger Dybest on Thursday mornings at 10:30 to sing along and listen to stories.

“Tosca” Opera Talk with Toni Hill Join Toni Hill on Jan. 25 at 2:30 p.m. for a discussion and showing of the opera “Tosca.” Toni will discuss the finer points of the plot and music by Giacomo Puccini.

Call the library at 985-5124 for more information or to sign up for programs that request registration.