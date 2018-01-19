Fifth annual Local Legends Concert benefits Responsible Growth Hinesburg, Jan. 26

The 5th annual Local Legends Concert is set for 7 p.m. on Jan. 26 at Champlain Valley Union High School featuring the Michele Fay Band, Tenderbellies, and Pete’s Posse. The concert benefits Responsible Growth Hinesburg.

About the bands:

• The Michele Fay Band performs original and Americana with a comfortable groove of folk, swing, and bluegrass-influenced songs that are woven together. Michele’s lyrics are central to the ensemble. She sings accompanied by guitar and banjo. Tim Price adds mandolin and guitar, while Kalev Freeman works his “lilting” fiddle. Michael Santosusso provides tenor harmonies and drives a dynamic beat with his upright bass.

• The Tenderbellies are a local rambling band from the rolling hills of the Champlain Valley with a little something for everyone. They pride themselves on their ability to play to any crowd, regardless of the occasion. These “kids” all graduated from CVU during the last decade.

• Pete’s Posse is Vermont’s own multi-generational trad-roots power trio, with Pete Sutherland (fiddle, piano, banjo, melodica and vocals), his talented protégé Oliver Scanlon (fiddle, viola, mandolin, foot percussion and vocals) and the dynamic Tristan Henderson (guitars, mandolin, jaw harp, foot percussion and vocals). The posse delivers twin fiddles in tight harmony over high-powered guitar with mandolin, clawhammer banjo, jawharp and keyboards. Voices and tunes old and new.

The mission of Responsible Growth Hinesburg is to ensure that new development in Hinesburg is constructed so that waters of Lake Champlain, its tributaries and other natural resources are protected; is scaled to meet the needs of our town; and is located so that it complements its surroundings, protects our working landscape and recreational lands, and fosters a sense of community.

Tickets: $20; $15 for students under 18. Purchase through flynntix.com, 116 Wine and Spirits in Aubuchon Plaza in Hinesburg, or from organizer Mary Beth Bowman 802-598-7799; also at the door.