• Ann Janda is Shelburne’s municipal Director of Administration. Her title was incorrect in a report about the selection process for a new police chief in last week’s Shelburne News.

• The UVM Lane Series performance by musician Rob Schwimmer is Friday, Jan. 26, at 7:30 p.m. at the UVM Recital Hall. The date was incorrect in last week’s Calendar section in the Shelburne News.