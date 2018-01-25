Safety Spot — Check to see if you have a recalled alarm

By Jim Buell

The Kidde Company recently recalled a combination smoke/carbon monoxide detector. It said the units have a 7-year life and if batteries are changed in the units, they may fail to chirp and signal when fresh batteries are needed towards the end of their lifespan.

That may lead consumers to think that the detector is still working properly, which can pose a risk in that it may not alert you to a fire or carbon monoxide problem in your home.

The company suggests that consumers replace this detector.

The manufacturer’s website describes the model in question: “This recall involves Kidde NightHawk talking combo smoke/CO alarm with model number KN-COSM-IB and manufacture dates between June 1, 2004 and December 31, 2010. The alarms are hard-wired into a home’s electric power. The unit has a compartment on the back for the installation of a replaceable 9V backup battery. The alarm is white, round and measures about 5 to 6 inches in diameter. ‘Kidde’ is engraved on the front of the alarm. ‘Kidde,’ the model number and manufacture dates are printed on a label on the back on the alarm.”

If you have one, you can call the company at 855-239-0490 for a replacement, or contact them online at kidde.com and look for the recall number 17-031 under their product safety notice section.

During the winter and especially with extremely cold temperatures, it is very important to have working smoke and carbon monoxide alarms in your home. Go outside and make sure that any vents are clear of snow so that any appliance that you are using inside will vent properly.

We also ask that everyone one pitch in and be a “hydrant helper” and insure that any hydrants in your neighborhood are shoveled out so that we can access them in an emergency if needed.

Thanks for taking the time to be safe and remember: fire prevention/safety isn’t just one week of the year, but all 52!

Jim Buell is a former assistant chief with the Shelburne Volunteer Fire Department.