Scam awareness videos help protect older Vermonters

Stay Savvy Vermont is a new online video series created by a senior acting troupe in conjunction with the Vermont Attorney General’s Office and the Department of Disabilities, Aging and Independent Living to increase awareness among older Vermonters of potential scams.

The Community of Vermont Elders Senior Medicare Patrol Savvy Seniors acting troupe stars in the series, which was produced with the support of ORCA Media. It is intended to inform viewers about the tactics that scammers use, and the clips provide information on how to report suspected scam activity. The actors and writers in Stay Savvy Vermont are all local seniors.

Attorney General T.J. Donovan said called the project a way to give people “the information and tools necessary to protect themselves.” Disabilities Commissioner Monica Caserta Hutt agreed. “We can never eliminate the existence of scam artists, but we can share the information people need to know to keep themselves and their Vermonters informed and safe,” she said.

Stay Savvy Vermont’s YouTube page is online at at youtube.com/channel/UChIcXbcfnEmcL_CCWFDrxBw.