Town looks to salute public service

It’s award season and Shelburne residents are being asked who should be the second recipient of the gleaming Colleen Haag Public Service Award to be given out at town meeting in March.

Town Manager Joe Colangelo is collecting nominations that people may send to him directly or publish on Front Porch Forum or in a letter to the editor in the Shelburne News.

The award was established when Colleen Haag retired in 2016 after 35 years as the town clerk. The award in her honor is meant to recognize an individual who exemplifies her spirit of public service, who has worked to better the community, and who inspires others. “Someone who makes a difference,” Colangelo said.

Last year, Jim Brangan was the first to receive the honor, based on his contributions to the community with the Fire Department, Boy Scouts, park service, Little League involvement and more.

The award is a bright pewter bowl on a pedestal, designed in recognition of a special silver bowl at the town offices.

In 1963, the ninth Earl of Shelburne – a direct descendant of the second Earl of Shelburne, for whom the town is named – visited Shelburne when it marked its 200th anniversary. The earl presented a silver bowl as a gift to the town. The bowl is stored in the town vault but it inspired the design of the Haag award, Colangelo said.

Though only one individual will receive the award each year, Colangelo said he likes the idea of people recognizing people who do good things for the community.

“Just the act of nominating someone for the Colleen Haag award is a meaningful way to celebrate what your neighbors and friends do on a regular basis to give back to Shelburne,” he said.

To nominate someone for this year’s award, simply write a note stating the person’s name and the reasons for the nomination. Colangelo would like all nominations by Feb. 9.