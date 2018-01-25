Vermont Natural Resources Council seeks grant applicants

The Vermont Natural Resources Council is seeking applications for its 2018 Small Grants for Smart Growth Program that provides seed money for community-based, local initiatives.

Grants are targeted to projects that include advocacy for better land use through municipal planning, regulations, or advocacy in the permit process. They also fund initiatives in the following areas provided they relate to smart growth: transportation, housing, conservation including agriculture and forestry; historic preservation; downtown and/or village center development or revitalization.

“We know that a little money can go a long way to help host a public meeting, pay for an informational letter, or kick start a planning process that helps a community have a valuable conversation about smart development,” said VNRC Executive Director Brian Shupe.

Grants likely will range from $500 to $1,500 per project, VNRC said. Local or multi-town entities, nonprofit organizations, and citizen groups working with a nonprofit are encouraged to apply.

For more information visit: vnrc.org/smallgrantssmartgrowth18.