Calling Shelburne 5-year-olds: Time for kindergarten

Shelburne Community School wants families with children eligible for kindergarten for the 2018-2019 school year to know it’s time to pre-register.

If your child turns 5 on or before Sept. 1 of this year, be sure to contact Patty Spagnolo at 383-1119 or pspagnolo@cvsdvt.org to pre-register for fall kindergarten.

To register, the following information is needed: child’s name, date of birth, pre-K program your child attends, parent(s) name(s), address, phone numbers and emails.

The school will mail registration packets at the end of March, and will send information about orientation events for incoming kindergarteners. For after-school care during the 2018-2019 school year, the Part2 program website is parttwokids.com.