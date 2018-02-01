Shelburne Community School pre-K lottery

Shelburne Community School is accepting entries for the Feb. 9 lottery drawing for the 2018-19 Preschool Program.

The program is designed as an inclusive setting for children 3-5 years old. It is staffed with an early childhood special educator, a speech-language pathologist and a classroom assistant. Approximately 50 percent of the children enrolled receive individualized support for a special need.

Children in the program must be at least 3 years old, but not 5 years old, by Sept. 1 and display age-appropriate social, language, and behavioral skills.

To have your child’s name included in the lottery, call Liz Rider at 383-1178 or email lrider@cvsdvt.org and leave your name, your child’s name, date of birth, address, phone number, and e-mail. The drawing will be done Feb. 9.

The school district also contracts with several area home childcare providers and early education programs for preschool spaces. Depending on the teacher qualifications at the center or home, parents may receive reduced tuition at those sites. Families interested in using preschool funding at another child care center or program, should check the district website at cvsdvt.org. The student service tab contains information on the district’s early education options and how to apply for funding. All families in the district are eligible for preschool funding.