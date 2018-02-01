Shelburne teen wins Veterans’ Patriot’s Pen essay contest

Shelburne Community School eighth grader HannahJulia Woodward has won a state essay competition and scholarship award from the Veterans of Foreign Wars for an entry in the annual Patriot’s Pen contest.

Woodward, 13, submitted an entry to the Vermont Veterans for Foreign Wars Post 782, Howard Plant Post and it was recognized at several levels to become the state winner.

Her essay will now be entered into the national competition with results to be announced in the spring. So far, she has won more than $1,000 in scholarship money from the contest.

Each year more than 132,000 students in grades 6-8 enter the contest. The national first-place winner wins $5,000 and an all-expense-paid trip to Washington, D.C. The contest encourages students to examine America’s history along with their own experiences by drafting a 300- to-400-word essay. This year’s theme was “America’s Gift to My Generation.”