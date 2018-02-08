Parks & Rec News

​Me & My Guy Dance tickets This fun event on Feb. 16 is for girls in grades K-5 and their special adult guy (dad, uncle, grandfather, etc.). From 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. in the Shelburne town gymnasium. Tickets: $20 per couple; $5 per additional person. Photo booth returns along with treats, music and fun. Cash or check only, please.

Register now for Spring Youth Lacrosse This program is open to kids in grades K-8. Deadline for grades 3-8 is March 14. See the Parks & Recreation website at shelburnevt.org for program details and fees.

Spring Little League Baseball and Softball registration is open. Register by March 16. Details at Parks & Recreation at shelburnevt.org.

Free Senior Walking Program Stay active and healthy during the icy and cold winter months by walking in a safe and warm environment in the Town Center gym. Bring clean, dry, soft-soled shoes for the gym. No registration is required. Shelburne residents only. Runs Monday through Friday from 9-11 a.m., however the schedule is subject to change. Call 985-9551 for updates or check calendar on gymnasium door.

Details on all programs and events at shelburnevt.org.