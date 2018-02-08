Quick dip nets $53,000

On Saturday morning, 201 students from Champlain Valley Union High School were among the 1,176 Vermonters who took to the chilly waters of Lake Champlain on the Burlington waterfront for the 23rd annual Penguin Plunge to support Special Olympics Vermont. The event raised $527,000, according to organizers.

The CVU group raised over $53,000. Students from other schools in the Champlain Valley School District joined them. Hinesburg Community School sent 37 plungers who raised $11,753; another 25 took part from Williston Central School raising $14,227; 10 from Charlotte Central School brought in $2,719.