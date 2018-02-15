Ceremony, reception planned for new chief

The Town of Shelburne will hold an official open house and ceremony to mark Aaron Noble’s recent promotion to the rank of police chief for the Shelburne Police Department.

Town Manager Joe Colangelo announced a public meet and greet for Feb. 22 at Shelburne Museum’s Pizzagalli Center from 4 to 7 p.m. A special pinning ceremony for Noble will happen at 5 p.m. Light refreshments will be served and the public is invited.

Noble’s promotion was announced Feb. 1 after he spent about six months as acting police chief following the retirement last summer of former Police Chief James Warden. Noble was named deputy chief last June and has been with the department since 1992.