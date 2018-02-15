Correction

By on

A proposal to create a regional dispatch center is on the March 6 Town Meeting Day ballot to gauge public support for Shelburne’s involvement in planning a new system for dispatching emergency services in Chittenden County. The Shelburne selectboard would vote to commit funds and personnel in the future. A report in the Feb. 8 Shelburne News was incorrect on how that decision would be made.

