CVU wrestlers head to state championship this weekend

Seven Champlain Valley Union High School wrestlers are ready to take on the best in the state at the Vermont State Wrestling Championships at Otter Valley Union High School this weekend.

The tournament begins on Friday at 10:45 a.m. and continues through Saturday.

Three CVU wrestlers will earn top four seeds in their respective weight classes and will look to fight for a state title. Riley Brown will compete in the 113-lb weight class, Justin Bissonette will wrestle in the 152-lb class and Jared Forsythe will compete in the 182-lb weight class.

Other Redhawks wrestlers who take to the mats on Friday are Lucas Brown (126-lb), Matt Triffaro (138-lb), Will Murphy (160-lb) and Jayvon Whitlock (195-lb).

Official seeds for the tournament will be announced today.