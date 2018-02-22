Geo Bee champ named at Shelburne Community School

Jack Averill is the National Geographic Bee champion at Shelburne Community School for 2018. The eighth grader and his fellow competitors answered questions covering a range of topics involving political, map-based, and physical geography. After competing in grade-level bees, Jack won the school-wide bee.

An exciting championship round against fourth-grader Henry McLean led to Jack’s win in a best-of-three high-scoring round. Six students total competed in the school-wide bee; the other students were Miranda Oppenheimer, Jack Averill, Ted Connery, Nolan Sandage and Colin Halliburton. The bee includes student geographers from grades four through eight.

Students who are interested in geography can join the SCS Geo Bee Club, which meets Fridays during middle school lunch from 12:05 to 12:35 in Mr. Nelson’s classroom on Winton. The first SCS Geo Bee Club meeting will be Friday, February 23rd and take place every Friday afterward.

Finalists for the state bee will be notified in early March; the Vermont state bee will be held on April 6.