Pierson Library News

Today: Opera Talk Join Toni Hill on Thursday, February 22 at 2:30 p.m. for a showing of “La Boheme” and a discussion of the opera.

Today: Movie Afternoon Drop after school for a showing of the PG-rated “Smurfs: The Lost Village.” Free popcorn.

Tonight: Minecraft Club Kids in grades 5 and up convene at 6:30 p.m. every Thursday in February for an evening of Minecraft. Snacks are served. You must have your own Minecraft account. Register in advance and let us know if you need to use a library computer, as devices are limited. You are encouraged to bring you own device to play on.

Musical Story Time Join us on Saturday, February 24 at 10:30 a.m.. Sing along with friends & family and learn nature-based songs and hand rhymes.

Let’s Talk Poetry Join Shelburne Poet Laureate Rick Bessette and other members of the community on Saturday, February 24 at 1 p.m. for an afternoon of poetry. Share an original poem or a poem that has influenced or comforted you.

Story Time with Patrice Even our youngest patron will enjoy stories read aloud on Monday, Feb. 26 at 10:30 a.m.

Tuesday Afternoon Book Club The group will meet on Feb. 27 at 2:30 to conclude their discussion of “Undaunted Courage” by Stephen Ambrose. All are welcome.

Magic the Gathering Club Meet at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 16. Players ages 11 and up are invited to bring their Magic Decks for an afternoon of gaming. Snacks provided.

1-on-1 Genealogy Help John Kelley meets 1-on-1 with people already familiar with genealogy to share and explore sources & tips to enable them to take the next step in their search. Please call the library to make an appointment for any Wednesday in February between 1 and 4 p.m.

Musical Storytime Join Inger Dybest Thursday mornings at 10:30 a.m. Our very youngest patrons and their parents or caregivers are invited to sing along and listen to stories.