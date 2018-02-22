Redhawk Recap

GIRLS HOCKEY

Champlain Valley-Mount Mansfield 10, Spaulding 3: Champlain Valley-Mount Mansfield delivered decisively in a win over Spaulding on Monday night.

CVU’s Jackie Ryan had three goals and two assists, while Lydia Maitland added a hat trick. Kiley McClure had two goals and two assists for a four-point night, while Flynn Hall and Lauren Hanley each chipped in with a goal.

Joanna Wright and Emma Rashford combined to make 13 saves for CVU-MMU (5-12-1).

The CougarHawks have two games remaining on the regular season scehdule, a rematch with Spaulding on Wednesday and a home game against BFA-St. Albans on Saturday, before playoff seeding is decided.

BOYS HOCKEY

Middlebury 6, Champlain Valley Union 3: The struggles continued for the CVU boys hockey team on Saturday as they lost their second game in a row.

Visiting Middlebury doubled up on the Redhawks behind a four-point night for Kolby Farnsworth (3 goals, 1 assist).

Nikolas Lyman had two goals and an assist for CVU, who fell to 7-10. Jake Schaefer added a goal and an assist, while Logan Cody made 18 saves.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Rice 47, CVU 29: The CVU girls basketball team suffered its second loss of the season, falling to Rice on Saturday afternoon.

The Green Knights (13-5) jumped out to a 23-9 lead at halftime and held off a Redhawks second-half surge to clinch the win.

Lisa Sulejmani paced Rice with a double-double, scoring 10 points and adding 10 assists. Lizzie Lyman led all scorers with 17 points.

Shannon Loiseau paced the CVU (16-2) offense with seven points.

With the loss, the Redhawks slip behind St. Johnsbury for the top seed in the Division I VPA standings with just two games remaining in the regular season.

BOYS BASKETBALL

CVU 42, Mount Mansfield 40: The CVU boys basketball team earned two key wins over Metro Division foes, topping Mount Mansfield on Friday night and Burlington last Tuesday.

In the narrow victory over the Cougars (12-4), Graham Walker had 11 points for the Redhawks (10-6) and Cole Otley and Ethan Harvey each added eight points.

In Tuesday’s win over the Seahorses (9-8), the CVU offense surged in the second half to overcome a 25-17 halftime deficit.

Otley powered the offense with 16 points, while Walker added nine points.

NORDIC SKIING

The CVU nordic team had their last Vermont tune-up on Friday at Rikert Nordic Center before this weekend’s state championship races.

Caroline Hill was the top finisher for CVU in the girls race, coming in 12th (26:43). Shelby Statton followed in 14th place and Mackenzie Marcus was 30th. The Redhawks finished in fifth place in the girls team competition. Middlebury took home the top prize, with BFA-St. Albans coming in second.

In the boys race, Jonathan McAuliffe was the top finisher for CVU with a 10th place result. The Redhawks were seventh in the team competition.