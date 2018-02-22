Shelburne Police, Fire & Rescue

Note: The following entries were condensed from the original log. At top is a list of the edited entries.

Agency assist: 2

Commercial vehicle inspection: 3

Erratic motorist: 3

False fire alarms: 2

Fraud: 2

Harassment report: 1

Minor Traffic: 4

Medical emergencies at retirement communities: 25

Medical emergencies at Harbor Place: 2

Medical emergencies: 16

Noise complaints: 7

Suspicious people: 2

Suspicious vehicle: 3

Speed and traffic: 4

Theft: 2

Welfare check: 6

911 hang-up: 3

Jan. 27

12:27 a.m. Shelburne Fire and Rescue assisted Charlotte Fire and Rescue at a chimney fire on Greenbush Road in Charlotte.

3:36 a.m. Police stopped a vehicle on Shelburne Road at Bay Plaza. The driver, Hughie Hawkins, age 53 of Baton Rouge, La., was cited to appear in Vermont Superior Court on Feb. 15 to answer to the charge of Driving Under the Influence.

Jan. 28

10:09 p.m. Shelburne Police located an erratic motorist on Shelburne Road and IDX Drive in South Burlington. The driver was identified and released.

Jan. 29

6:33 a.m., 6:20 a.m. on Jan. 30 Police met with a woman at the Wright House who requested assistance; no further action was taken.

1:30 p.m. A woman reported a man walking his unleashed dog started a verbal argument with her while she was walking her leashed dog on Harbor Road. He got into a vehicle and left the area. An officer was unable to locate the individual or vehicle.

4:58 p.m. Police located a man creating a disturbance and refusing to leave Harbor Place and escorted him off the property.

Jan. 31

9:59 a.m. Shelburne Rescue assisted South Burlington Rescue at Pines Senior Living for a medical call. The patient refused transport to the hospital.

11:41 a.m. A walk-in dropped off credit/debit cards found near Jiffy Mart and police returned the items to their owner.

3:23 p.m. Charlotte Rescue requested a driver safety check for a new rescue member.

6:12 p.m. Police escorted a woman while she removed her property from a residence on Mount Philo Road.

Feb. 1

7:23 a.m. A caller reported fencing was vandalized at Heartworks. A vandalism report was taken and the case is under investigation.

1:58 p.m. A woman reported she was involved in a car crash in South Burlington and was asked to follow the other vehicle to Harbor Place to exchange information. Individuals started yelling at her and Shelburne Police responded to assist in the exchange of information. The other driver was issued a citation for Driving with License Suspended.

8:46 p.m. Police responded to an intoxicated woman guest creating a disturbance at Harbor Place. Police had her transported to detox.

Feb. 2

4:52 a.m. An officer located vehicles parked on the street and issued tickets for violation of the winter parking ban.

4:39 p.m. A caller reported retail theft from her business on Executive Drive. Police located the individual involved, issued him a trespass notice and citation for retail theft and released him.

5:55 p.m. A caller on Ockert Lane reported hearing a boom in the area. Police were unable to locate anything.

6:42 p.m. Police took a phone report regarding a two-car accident that happened earlier in the day on Harbor Road.

9:51 p.m. A caller reported damage to a stop sign at Dorset Street and Irish Hill Road. Police notified the town highway department and they repaired the sign.

11:58 p.m. A caller reported a guest was creating a disturbance at the North Star Motel on Shelburne Road. Police located the man making the noise escorted him off the property.

Feb. 3

9:30 a.m. Shelburne Rescue assisted Charlotte Rescue at a medical call on Church Hill Road in Charlotte. Shelburne Rescue transported the patient to the hospital.

3:23 p.m. Police found a dog running loose on Spear Street and Barstow Road and reunited it with the owner.

Feb. 4

6:52 a.m. Police responded to a woman requesting help with problems she was having at the Wright House. An officer spoke with her and no further action was taken.

1:52 p.m. A caller reported a clothes dryer fire on Creekside Drive, which appeared to be out. Shelburne Fire, Rescue, and Police removed the hazard and no injuries were reported.

Feb. 5

3:25 p.m. A woman came into the police department and reported her car keys were lost or stolen while she was at her counselor’s office in South Burlington. The office provided her with options in retrieving her vehicle.

8:29 p.m. A caller reported a man creating a traffic hazard on Shelburne Road. An officer located the individual and warned him about walking in the roadway.

Feb. 6

8:30 a.m. Shelburne Fire, Rescue and Charlotte Fire responded to a strong smell of gas near the Route 7 Deli. The hazard was removed.

Feb.7

5:01 a.m. Shelburne Police assisted Williston Police with attempting to locate a missing juvenile on Black Willow Lane in Charlotte. The juvenile was not located.

Feb. 8

8:21 a.m. Shelburne Police assisted Vermont State Police with a residential burglary alarm on Sanctuary Lane in Charlotte.

6:54 p.m. A caller reported a barking dog left in a vehicle at Harbor Place. An officer located the vehicle and dog and the owner was asked to leave the property.

Feb. 9

3:24 p.m. A walk-in dropped off a debit card she found near Shelburne Road and police returned it to the owner.

4:07 p.m. A woman at Wright House requested to speak with an officer about problems she was having. An officer spoke with her and no further action was taken.

6:21 p.m. Police were called to the Quality Inn for a report of a guest creating a disturbance at the Quality Inn but the individual left the scene before police arrived.