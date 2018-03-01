Carved in stone

Photo by Garrett Brown
Sample Veterans’ Memorial brick at the town offices.

Memorial bricks will be added to the Veterans’ Monument in Shelburne during the Memorial Day program. Anyone interested in adding a brick may get an application at the Town Clerk’s office and return it by April 15. Bricks ordered after that will not be installed until 2019. Shelburne residents who have a direct family member who served in the United States armed forces can purchase a brick for $100. Applications and a sample brick are just outside of the clerk’s office on the second floor of Shelburne’s town offices and available online on the town website on the Honor Our Veterans/Veterans’ Memorial Monument page.

  

