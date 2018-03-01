Carved in stone

Memorial bricks will be added to the Veterans’ Monument in Shelburne during the Memorial Day program. Anyone interested in adding a brick may get an application at the Town Clerk’s office and return it by April 15. Bricks ordered after that will not be installed until 2019. Shelburne residents who have a direct family member who served in the United States armed forces can purchase a brick for $100. Applications and a sample brick are just outside of the clerk’s office on the second floor of Shelburne’s town offices and available online on the town website on the Honor Our Veterans/Veterans’ Memorial Monument page.