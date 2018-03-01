CVU’s Bunting nominated for award

Champlain Valley Union High School principal Adam Bunting has been nominated for the 2017-2018 national LifeChanger of the Year award sponsored by the National Life Group Foundation.

The award recognizes and rewards K-12 educators and school district employees across the United States who make a difference in the lives of students by exemplifying excellence, building a nurturing environment and having a positive influence on a school’s culture, according to a statement from the foundation.

Bunting was nominated by a former student, Elaine Limanek who wrote: “From the moment I walked in the doors of CVU in my freshman year, Mr. Bunting made me feel welcome, safe, and excited for what was to come,” Limanek said. “Every day was an adventure. Whether he was hanging from the ceiling of the library to encourage the power of reading, poking his head into classrooms to see what students were learning, or simply walking around the always with his famously big grin, Mr. Bunting made CVU a warm and friendly place to learn.”

From hundreds of applications, the program will make 17 awards before the end of the school year. Awards carry cash prizes for winners to share with their schools from $3,000 to the $10,000 grand prize.

More information is online at LifeChangeroftheYear.com.