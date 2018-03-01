Forum to discuss U.S. election security

Russia’s interference in the 2017 presidential election and the security of future elections will be up for discussion March 20 in Shelburne at a special event featuring Vermont Secretary of State Jim Condos, state Sen. Chris Pearson and a cyber security expert.

“Defending our Democracy – Transparency, Cyber Security and Voting Rights” will be held at the Shelburne Town Offices from 7 to 8:30 p.m. with former Seven Days political reporter Terri Hallenbeck as moderator.

The U.S. Department of Justice recently indicted 13 Russians and three Russian entities for conspiracy to defraud the United States. While the special investigation into Russian interference in the U.S. presidential election continues, the president and Congress have not acted yet to protect future elections from continued meddling.

The forum will ask: What can citizens do to promote government action, protect our democracy and strengthen voting rights?

Panelists will be Condos, Pearson, P/D-Chittenden, and cyber security expert Justin Fimlaid.

All are welcome.

Information: Sue Irish at sufi7vermont@gmail.com.