Pierson Library News

Today: 3:15 p.m. Afternoon Movie for younger patrons on Thursdays. “Incredibles” today, “Coco” next week (both PG). Free popcorn.

Tonight: 6:30 p.m. Minecraft Club for grades 5 and up every Thursday in March. Snacks and Minecraft challenges. Must have your own Minecraft account. Devices limited. Advance registration, advise if you need to use a library computer: 985-5124.

March 3: 1:30 p.m. Family Game Afternoon. Board games from all over the world for all ages, abilities, interests!

Feb. 26: 10:30 a.m. Story Time with Patrice. All ages.

March 5: 1 p.m. Knitting 4 Peace. Knit items for those who need them most. Bring needles and yarn if possible. Patterns and expert advice available.

March 6 and 27: 6:30 p.m. New program and group, Exploring Metaphysics. Pamela Blair and Linda Reynolds. Topics from dreams, near death experiences, crop circles, spiritual phenomenon, dowsing, channeling, and others. Advance registration: 985-5124.

Wednesdays in February: 1 to 4 p.m. John Kelly, 1-on-1 Genealogy Help. For people familiar with genealogy; share and explore sources and tips to continue genealogical search. Call in advance for appointment.

Three Wednesdays in March at All Souls Interfaith Gathering at 6:30 p.m. Fran Stoddard, Relationships Across Differences. “Bridging Faith.” Kaylynn Sullivan, Basu Dhaki, Bidur Dahal, Melissa Ann O’Brien, hospice chaplain for Visiting Nurse and Hospice of VT and NH.

Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. Musical Storytime wih Inger Dybest. Youngest patrons and parents or caregivers. Sing-along, listen to stories.

March 17: Donation deadline to Friends of the Library Book Sale. Special Preview: March 22: 5 p.m. Sale: March 23 and 24, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Town Hall.

Library information and registration: 985-5124