Please remember your Food Shelf on Town Meeting Day — Susan Stock

Come visit the Shelburne Food Shelf table in the gym on Tuesday to see what we’ve been up to. We are proud of our expanded efforts to address the needs of our more vulnerable neighbors. For instance, in 2017 we saw a 20 percent increase in the number of households that have accessed food at the food shelf compared with 2016. And we have effectively partnered with Shelburne Community School, volunteers and others, to ensure that children have access to healthy food during all school vacations. In fact, we provided 77 children with food for breakfasts and lunches over the end-of-year holidays.

All of these efforts, however, depend heavily on community support.

Food donations are greatly appreciated. On Town Meeting Day, green bins will be placed in the hallway outside the gym on for food donations. For suggestions on what to contribute, see our list of current needs online at shelburnefoodshelf.org/current-needs.html.

Financial donations are also appreciated and are particularly important for our school program to provide fresh foods to food shelf shoppers. Make a donation at the food shelf table in the gym when you come to vote. Checks should be written to Shelburne Food Shelf, P.O. Box 763, Shelburne or you can donate through PayPal at shelburnefoodshelf.org/donate.html.

Thank you so much for remembering the food shelf and for helping make a difference!

Susan Stock, Vice Chair Shelburne Food Shelf