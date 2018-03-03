Snow squalls challenge Friday drivers

Shelburne Police, Fire and Rescue crews were busy Friday responding to several vehicle accidents during afternoon snow squalls.

In one single-vehicle crash just after 4:30 p.m. on Thomas Road, emergency crews arrived to find a Nissan Xterra in the middle of the road on its roof.

The driver, 57-year-old Philip Lassalle, of Charlotte, was unhurt and had managed to exit the vehicle by the time first responders arrived, police said. He had been wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident.

Police said Lassalle explained that he was travelling south on Thomas Road. Lassalle failed to negotiate a curve, went off the road, flipping the vehicle onto its roof and landing in the center of the roadway, according to the police report.

The road was closed for approximately 45 minutes as responders checked out the driver and removed the vehicle.

Police said the road was wet with icy patches, not unusual for this time of year. Investigation is continuing but driver impairment does not appear to be a factor in this crash, police said.

“Many of these crashes could have been prevented had the driver maintained their vehicle with adequate tires and travelled at a speed appropriate for weather and road conditions,” said Cpl. Jon Marcoux in a press release.

– Lisa Scagliotti