Governor appoints Shelburne residents to state boards

Gov. Phil Scott announced appointments of 47 Vermonters to state boards and commissions in the month of February.

Among those appointed were Vermont Railway President David Wulfson, of Shelburne, to the Rail Advisory Council; David Coen, of Shelburne, as chair of the Transportation Board; and Paul Wieczoreck, of Hinesburg, to the Endangered Species Committee.

Boards and commissions serve an important role in state government and offer individuals opportunities to serve the state and their local communities.

The governor’s office is currently soliciting applications to fill vacancies and seats that will come open by term expirations.

To learn more and apply, visit the governor’s website at governor.vermont.gov/boards-commissions.