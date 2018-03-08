Parks & Rec News

Registration is now open for spring and summer programs. Details are available on the recreation website at shelburnevt.org

Youth Lacrosse registration deadline is March 14 for grades 3-8.

registration deadline is March 14 for grades 3-8. Little League Baseball and Softball registration deadline is March 16.

Early Morning Boot Camp Work out in a group to obtain your fitness goals. Each session is a mix of cardio and strength training, using your own body weight as well as some small equipment. All levels of fitness are welcome. Mondays and Wednesdays, March 12 through April 18, from 6-7 a.m. Fee: $100. Instructed by Kristin Hartley.

Gentle Yoga Class Registration deadline for this program is March 12. Join Kay Boyce, certified yoga instructor, for this class with attention to good alignment, stretches and simple assists. You will build strength, tone muscle and find new flexibility. This class is great for those new to yoga, challenged with an injury, or who simply want to enhance their personal yoga practice. Bring your own yoga mat and a cotton blanket or large beach towel. Thursdays, 9-10 a.m. in the Shelburne Town Hall. Fee: $55.

Young Rembrandts Drawing Registration deadline is Friday for this program. Lessons will include cartooning with a focus on drawing and animating dinosaur expressions and funny anime characters; drawing dynamic figures and action-filled scenes; funny flower characters and cartoon animals of all shapes and sizes doing their favorite hobbies. Bring a snack. For kids in grades K-5. Held Tuesdays, March 13 through April 17 from 2:05 to 3:15 p.m. Fee: $80.