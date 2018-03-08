Pierson Library News

Today: Movie Afternoon Drop by the library after school for a showing of the “Coco” rated PG. Popcorn provided. Next week’s film is “Minions” also PG.

Tonight: Minecraft Club Kids in grades 5 and up meet at 6:30 every Thursday night in March at the library for a fun evening of Minecraft with friends. Enjoy snacks and Minecraft challenges. You must have your own Minecraft account. Call the library at 985-5124 to register in advance and let us know if you need to use a library computer. Participants are encouraged to bring a device to play on.

Musical Story Time Saturday 10:30 a.m. sing along with friends and family and learn a variety of nature-based songs and hand rhymes.

Tech Week Need help navigating electronic devices? Call the library at 985-5124 to schedule an appointment during the week of March 12-16. Learn how to download apps, access e-books and audiobooks, join Facebook, etc.

Story Time with Patrice Even our youngest patron will enjoy stories Patrice reads aloud on Mondays at 10:30 a.m.

Magic the Gathering Club Meets Tuesday March 13 at 3:30 p.m. Players ages 11 and up are invited to bring their Magic Decks to the library for an afternoon of gaming. Snacks provided.

1-on-1 Genealogy Help with John Kelley John Kelley meets individually with people working on genealogy. Call the library for an appointment for any Wednesday afternoon in March between 1 and 4.

Relationships Across Differences The Library is co-sponsoring a conversation series with Fran Stoddard on three consecutive Wednesdays in March. At All Souls Interfaith Gathering at 6:30 p.m. on March 14 for the topic The Human Connection. More at allsoulsinterfaith.org.

Musical Storytime Join Inger Dybest Thursday mornings at 10:30 for our very youngest patrons and their parents/caregivers.

Books on Tap: A Book Club for Men The group meets at La Villa on Thursday, March 15 at 7:30 p.m. to discuss “Wolf in the White Van” by John Darnielle. Join host Andrew Everett for brews, food and conversation.

Friends of the Library Book Sale The Spring Book Sale is March 23-24. Please donate any books by March 17. The Friends of the Pierson Library hosts a special preview on March 22 at 5 p.m. in the historic Town Hall. The sale is Friday, March 23, and Saturday, March 24, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sign up at the library to volunteer.