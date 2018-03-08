Rick’s Field of Dreams

By Rick Bessette

At Monday’s town meeting, Shelburne Poet Laureate Rick Bessette read a poem he penned in honor of former Shelburne Police Chief Jim Warden who retired in 2017 after 30 years. The annual town report was also dedicated to Warden. Bessette was recently re-appointed to his post by the Selectboard.

To a Friend

(for Chief Jim Warden)

by Rick Bessette

There are many things about you

That folks came to trust and know.

Your love of this community,

Our grateful hearts, we bestow.

You always had a funny tale

To bring laughter to our day.

You could settle those in distress

In a firm, yet calming way.

For thirty years you gave beyond

The call to serve and protect.

From people to dogs you were there

To resolve abuse and neglect.

With wisdom and understanding,

Controlling situations,

With a compassion in your heart

To avoid confrontations.

We wish you all the very best

On life’s journey as you go.

You will forever be a friend,

And one we are proud to know.