Workshops to turn toasters to cannons, take things apart

Champlain Maker Faire in partnership with Vermont Teddy Bear is offering two maker workshops this weekend and next.

This Sunday, it’s “Toaster Cannons” from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. On March 18, the theme is “Taking Things Apart” from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.

The workshops will be held at the Vermont STEAMspace located at Vermont Teddy Bear. The toaster workshop is exactly what it sounds like: using reverse-engineering, participants will try to get their toasters to shoot toast into the air. They will compete for the highest launch. They also will redesign the toasters to print images on toast.

Both events are run by Deb Sigel, an experienced mechanical and aerospace engineer, artist, and science-technology-engineering-math educator who teaches hands-on, tool-based STEM and art fusion classes for kids. She has been developing and teaching fun classes for kids in California for the last eight years and recently moved to Vermont.

“Toaster Cannons” is her most popular class and focuses on iterative design and learning through failure.

Toaster workshop is for ages 9 and up. Kids under 16 must be accompanied by an adult. Fee for toaster workshop is $40; participants may keep their toaster. March 18 workshop is geared toward kids 5 and up and all need an adult along; fee is $20. Space is limited. For more information and to register, visit online at toastercanons.eventbrite.com and takingthingsapart2.eventbrite.com.