Harbor Road 5K/10K races feature leprechauns, pancakes

Local runners will be on the streets of Shelburne this weekend and later in March for two 5K/10K road races on Harbor Road.

Saturday’s Leprechaun Dash starts at 9 a.m. at the Shelburne Field House and the course takes it down Harbor Road past Shelburne Farms to the turnaround point. Racers will be running on the road from approximately 9:00 am to 10:30 am.

In honor of St. Patrick’s Day, racers are encouraged to dress for the day top finishers win a pot of gold with prizes valued over $400. Winners also will receive free entries into the other races organized this year by RaceVermont including three half marathons, two sprint triathlons, and numerous 5Ks and 10Ks. Beer from Magic Hat at the Field House awaits runners after the finish.

On March 31, RaceVermont will host its Spring Fling 5K/10K event along the same course, also beginning at 9 a.m. That race will include a pancake breakfast with syrup from Palmer’s Sugarhouse in Shelburne and cooked by volunteers from Passion 4 Paws; tips will support the animal organization.

More details on both races including registration information is online at racevermont.com.