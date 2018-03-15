Shelburne and South Burlington agree to settle water tank dispute

Shelburne and South Burlington say they have reached a deal over the use of the Dorset Street water tank.

The formal agreement is being drafted for approval by officials in both communities. The two local governments have been at odds for a year and a half over the fact that some Shelburne homes have been connected to the imposing 128-foot-tall tank near the Vermont National Country Club for their emergency water supply.

The problem is that Shelburne hasn’t paid for that connection or the upgrade South Burlington invested in the tank.

While the Chittenden Water District owns the tank, South Burlington owns the water. In 2016, local officials discovered the Shelburne connection and unresolved details. The snafu put a halt to new construction in the area, including a new residential development in the permitting process that’s planned for Spear Street in Shelburne.

The new Shelburne homes need an emergency back-up water supply to meet state requirements.

In the past couple of weeks, local officials have reached a compromise that entails grandfathering in 375 existing homes along Spear Street while charging future developers to connect to the water supply. Town Manager Joe Colangelo said that would include the Snyder Homes 91-unit project proposed for construction on the western half of the Kwiniaska Golf Course.

Colangelo explained that Aquastore, a water- tank manufacturer, calculated the future capacity requirements for an estimated 125 four-bedroom units that may be built along Spear Street over the next 20 years. Based on that estimate, the officials for both municipalities agreed that Shelburne would pay $162,000 to South Burlington. Originally, South Burlington asked for $300,000 which factored in fees for current and future homes.

The exact payment method is yet to be figured out, but Colangelo said rate payers won’t be affected. Instead, future development will bear the cost.

The agreement came after months of negotiation. Shelburne at one point even proposed building its own extension from another Shelburne tank to the homes on Spear Street – which would have been more costly and ultimately unnecessary.

Justin Rabidoux, South Burlington’s public works director, has been the point person for the Dorset Street tank deal. He said South Burlington was pleased with the deal.

“We’re happy to put this behind us and move forward with plans in Shelburne. South Burlington is happy to serve as a resource for Shelburne. Our two towns need to share municipal resources,” Rabidoux said.

Colangelo in Shelburne agreed. “It’s been a struggle over the past year and half to figure out all of the details. We’re glad that we negotiated this and it didn’t go to litigation,” the town manager said. “This appears to be the correct outcome for all parties.”

The final agreement will need approval from the South Burlington City Council and Shelburne’s water commission, local officials said.