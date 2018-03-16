Colangelo offered town manager job in Hanover, Mass.

This updates a story in Thursday’s print edition of the Shelburne News.

By MIKE DONOGHUE

Shelburne Town Manager Joe Colangelo has been given a conditional offer to work as the new town manager for Hanover, Mass.

The job offer is still subject to a background check and contract negotiations, Colangelo told The Shelburne News this morning. Those are expected to take a couple a couple of weeks.

“Simply put I am moving forward with the process,” Colangelo said.

He said he met on this morning with the Jerry Storey, who was elected as the new chair of the Shelburne Selectboard on Tuesday.

Colangelo was one of four finalists for the Massachusetts job, Hanover Selectboard member Brian Barthelmes said.

While two finalists had more experience, the Hanover board believed Colangelo was the right fit for the job at this time, Barthelmes told the Shelburne News in a phone interview today.

After the fourth candidate was interviewed Thursday night, the Selectboard continued to meet in public session to discuss all four finalists. Based on comments, Colangelo became the choice. Barthelmes said the open discussion allowed the Hanover taxpayers to understand the selection process.

The Hanover board later went into closed door session to discuss possible contract terms.

The job was advertised at up to $175,000 a year depending on experience.

“We hope to move along as quickly as possible,” Barthelmes said.

The current acting town manager is leaving for a new job about April 20 and Hanover hopes there can be a transition period with both on the job, Barthelmes said.

“I am definitely excited,” Colangelo said.

He said he spent three days in Hanover when he went for his interview. “I got to drive around, talk to people. It’s a good place.”

This story will be updated for the next print edition of the Shelburne News.