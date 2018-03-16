Pilot walks away after crash-landing in Dorset Street field

By Lisa Scagliotti

A pilot walked away from his single-engine Cessna airplane that crash-landed Friday afternoon nose down in a snow-covered front yard on Dorset Street in Shelburne.

The accident happened around 2:40 p.m. when the pilot was doing aerial land-surveying. “For some unknown reason, the engine suddenly quit,” said Shelburne Police Officer Brian Fox.

The pilot was the only occupant of the 1977 Cessna 210, a six-seat aircraft. He was flying at about 2,600 feet and looked for an open spot to land to minimize damage to himself or others, police said. He landed in the front yard of a home on the west side of Dorset Street just north of Bishop Road.

The pilot was identified as Ryan Carraway, age 24, of Jacksonville, Fla. Carraway was outside the airplane when police arrived, Fox said.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration aircraft registry, the airplane is registered to GV Air Inc. based in Medford, Ore. Police said Carraway told them he works for a division of GV Air based in Florida.

According to FlightAware.com, an aviation data website, the aircraft arrived in Burlington at noon on Thursday after taking off at 10:40 a.m. from Lawrence Municipal Airport in Lawrence, Mass. It did not have a flight plan on record for Friday. FAA rules do not require a flight plan to be filed for such flights.

No one was home at the time in the single-family house on the property, nor did the plane do any damage to anything other than the ground, police said. The airplane, however, sustained extensive damage to its left wing, landing gear and engine compartment.

“The biggest question now is how to get the plane out of the field,” Fox said, noting that it could be a few days given that it was the start of the weekend.

In addition to Shelburne Police, Fire and Rescue, the Vermont Air National Guard Fire Department responded. The pilot did not go to the hospital, police said.

“If you’ve got to have a plane crash, it was about the best outcome you could have,” Fox said.