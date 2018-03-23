Dog and cat licensing deadline on April 1 includes a contest to show off pets

Town Clerk Diana Vachon reminds Shelburne pet owners that the deadline to register dogs and cats is April 1.

All dogs and cats six months or older must be registered by April 1. The fee for licensing is $12 for a spayed/neutered dog or cat, $16 for un-neutered. After April 1, an additional 50 percent is charged.

For new registrations, owners are asked to present a spay or neuter certificate. License renewals may be done by mail or in person at the town offices.

To promote licensing, pet owners who register by 5 p.m. on March 30 will also be automatically registered into the Animal of the Year Contest that chooses a winning dog and cat. Vachon said the contest in its second year helps keep the licensing message positive and encourages pet owners to comply.

Photos of the winners are displayed at the Town Clerk’s office and on the town website. Last year’s winner was a feline by the name of Sassy Miller and a canine named Bella Rittenberg. The winners also receive several pet-appropriate prizes from local businesses.