Get tips from pros in free video workshop

The folks from VCAM – Vermont Community Access Media community TV – are offering a free public workshop at the Shelburne town offices in Shelburne on March 29.

The Media Production Workshop starts at 6 p.m. in Meeting Room 1.

Learn how to shoot better video using a professional video camera at this free workshop. VCAM staff will introduce you to the Panasonic UX-90 and discuss the other free equipment and services available through VCAM, local cable access channel 15.

To register ahead call 651-9692.

