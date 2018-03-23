Pierson Library News

Call the library at 985-5124 to register for programs in advance.

Today: Movie Afternoon Drop by after school for a showing of “Ferdinand,” rated PG. Popcorn provided. Next week: “Inside Out,” rated PG.

Friends of the Library Book Sale The Friends of the Pierson Library have a special preview today at 5 p.m. The public is invited Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. To volunteer, sign up at the front desk. The sale is in the historic Town Hall.

Spring Introduction to Genealogy Volunteer John Kelley will teach the three-part Spring Introduction to Genealogy Class on Wednesdays, April 11, 25 and May 9 at 1:30 p.m. in Room 2 at the Town Offices. Learn how to trace your ancestors and find sources that will make your search easier and more enjoyable. Free.

The library welcomes its new young patrons: Anya Ahlawat, Holden Cook, Kylee May, Elona McNeill, William Odachowski, Nora Plasse and Sophie Scott, all age 5; Ella Eisenberg, 6; Jackson Barone, Sophia Deemer, Brennan Rettew, all age 7; Kwaben Frimpong and Lilly Irons, both age 8; and Akosua Frimpong, 11.

If your child just turned 5, don’t forget to sign him or her up for a library card.