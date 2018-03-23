Police seek driver of car that struck 12-year-old on Falls Road March 15

Shelburne Police are looking to contact the driver of a car that hit a 12-year-old pedestrian at approximately 3:30 p.m. last Thursday in front of the Shelburne Country Store on Falls Road.

Officer Mike Thomas reported that two young girls were crossing the street near the store when one of them was struck by a car travelling south on Falls Road. The girl fell onto the pavement.

The driver was a man who stopped to check on the girl but he did not identify himself and may not have realized she was injured, police said.

Police investigating the crash would like to speak with the driver, who was described as a having a small build, at least 50 years of age, with white or gray hair. He was driving a silver or white convertible with a black top, possibly a BMW, police said.

Shelburne Rescue treated the young girl for unspecified injuries and released her to her mother. She was not taken to the hospital by ambulance, police said.

Cpl. Jon Marcoux said Wednesday that several people have come forward with information regarding the incident. If any other witnesses have details, police would like to hear from them. Contact Shelburne Police at 985-8051.