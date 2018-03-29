Call to artists for open studio weekend

Shelburne Pond Studios and Sculpture Exhibit will participate in the Vermont Craft Council’s 2018 Spring Open Studios Weekend, May 26-27, which draws visitors to art studios all over Vermont.

Shelburne Pond Studios hosts over a dozen multi-disciplinary artists’ studios in an converted dairy barn with large sculpture installations on its grounds. The facility will create a community arts event for the weekend by inviting local artists and crafts people, musicians, and food vendors to participate.

The event is rain or shine, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days.

Artists and craftspeople with original visual art and/or handmade crafts are invited to participate by submitting an application by April 14. The fee is $35.

For more information, contact Kathy Stockman at kastockman@aol.com.

