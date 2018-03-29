CVU players help northern all-stars win

Photos by Al Frey
Redhawks basketball players Shannon Loiseau, Will Burroughs and Lindsey Albertelli represented Champlain Valley Union High School at last weekend’s all-star games hosted by the Vermont Basketball Coaches Association in Windsor. The CVU players took to the court for the North boys and girls teams in Division I-II. The all-star match-ups close out the high school hoops season.

In the boys matchup, Burroughs scored eight points in the North’s 96-75 win over the team from the South.

In the girls game, Loiseau and Albertelli helped the North to a 97-57 victory against the South.

In addition, CVU’s Harper Mead was named to the Dream Dozen girls list, a roundup of the top 12 underclassmen players in the state.

  

