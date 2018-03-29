CVU players help northern all-stars win

A trio of Champlain Valley Union High School basketball players represented northern Vermont during Saturday’s Vermont Basketball Coaches Association annual senior all-star games at Windsor High School.

Teams were split North vs. South in boys and girls matchups.

CVU players Will Burroughs, Shannon Loiseau and Lindsey Albertelli were all named to the Division I-II teams and competed for the North in the end-of-season festivities.

In the boys matchup, Burroughs scored eight points in the North’s 96-75 win over the team from the South.

In the girls game, Loiseau and Albertelli helped the North to a 97-57 victory against the South.

In addition, CVU’s Harper Mead was named to the Dream Dozen girls list, a roundup of the top 12 underclassmen players in the state.