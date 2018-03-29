CVU students join March for Our Lives demonstration in Washington

Photo by Shana Trombley

CVU students on the mall in Washington D.C. Saturday following the March for Our Lives march to protest gun violence and call for gun law reforms in America. The demonstration drew more than 200,000 people. The march as well as hundreds of others across the U.S. and the world were organized largely by young people in the wake of the mass-shooting at a high school in Parkland, Fla., last month that killed 17 students and staff. Left to right: Lillian Miner, Mason Howe, Anna Cornish, Kristin Arles, Brenna Comeau, Sydney Vincent, Suzannah Zimmerman, Peter Trombley and Trevor Cotton. More coverage from the students’ trip on page 6.

Photos by Peter Trombley
Students and chaperones rode a bus — departing at midnight — to Washington DC for the March For Our Lives on March 24.

  

