Saucy Cats light a fire in Iron Chef competition

Four sixth graders from Shelburne Community School called the “Shelburne Saucy Cats” competed in the 11th Annual Jr Iron Chef VT competition on March 17 at the Champlain Valley Exposition with their recipe for homemade spinach and ricotta ravioli and tomato sauce. The event is a statewide culinary competition organized by Vermont FEED that challenges teams of middle and high school students to create healthy, local dishes that inspire school meal programs, so students understand how they can effect change in the food system. Left to right: Maddy McDade, Sonia Prada, Megan Larabee and Daniela Bronk.